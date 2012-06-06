BERLIN, June 6 - The German Economy Ministry reported the following economic indicator on Wednesday: GERMAN INDUSTRY OUTPUT April 12 Mar 12 April/Mar 12 Month-on-month change -2.2 +2.2 (+2.8) +0.8 Index (base 2005) 110.7 113.2(113.8) 112.0

NOTES

- Consensus forecast -1.0 percent. Forecast range between -2.1 percent and +1.2 percent in Reuters poll of 35 economists.

- Figures seasonally adjusted, provisional and expressed in volume terms. Percentage change unless stated.

- Originally reported figures are in brackets

The ministry gave the following details of seasonally adjusted changes compared with the previous month.

APRIL 12 MARCH 12

Index Pct change Index Pct change Manufacturing output 112.1 -2.4 114.8 +1.1 - Intermed. goods 114.1 -0.4 114.6 +0.2

Capital goods 116.3 -3.6 120.7 +1.6

Consumer goods 98.8 -3.7 102.6 +2.2

- durables 95.7 -1.6 97.3 +0.4

- non-durables 99.4 -4.1 103.7 +2.6 Energy 89.0 +2.4 86.9 -2.0 Construction 123.1 -6.0 131.0 +26.0

Two-month comparison April/March 12 with previous two months: Industrial output +0.8 Manufacturing output: +0.1 Including: Intermediate goods -0.1

Capital goods +0.3

Consumer goods -0.3

-durables -1.1

-non-durables -0.1 Energy output +2.4 Construction +11.3

Workday adjusted two-month comparison April/March 12 with same period a year ago: Industrial output +0.4 Manufacturing output +0.4 Inc: Intermediate goods -0.8

Capital goods +3.4

Consumer goods -3.9

- durables -4.9

- non-durables -3.8 Energy output -1.7 Construction +1.3 (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom)