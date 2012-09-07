BERLIN, Sept 7 Germany's Economy Ministry reported the following economic indicator on Friday: GERMAN INDUSTRY OUTPUT July 12 June 12 July/June 12 Month-on-month change +1.3 -0.4 +1.1 Index (base 2005) 113.3 111.8 112.6 NOTES - Consensus forecast was for industry output to be unchanged on the month. Forecast range between -1.2 percent and +1.0 percent in Reuters poll. - Figures seasonally adjusted, provisional and expressed in volume terms. Percentage change unless stated. The ministry gave the following details of seasonally adjusted changes compared with the previous month. JULY 12 JUNE 12 Index Pct change Index Pct change Manufacturing output 115.1 +1.7 113.2 -0.8 - Intermed. goods 115.2 +0.2 115.0 unch Capital goods 121.1 +3.8 116.7 -1.5 Consumer goods 101.7 -0.4 102.1 -0.5 - durables 100.8 +2.2 98.6 unch - non-durables 101.9 -0.9 102.8 -0.6 Energy 86.2 -3.7 89.5 +5.8 Construction 127.7 +1.9 125.3 -1.3 Two-month comparison July/June 12 with previous two months: Industrial output +1.1 Manufacturing output: +1.1 Including: Intermediate goods +0.6 Capital goods +1.4 Consumer goods +1.1 -durables +2.6 -non-durables +0.9 Energy output +2.6 Construction +0.9 Workday adjusted two-month comparison July/June 12 with same period a year ago: Industrial output -0.6 Manufacturing output -1.1 Inc: Intermediate goods -2.3 Capital goods +0.8 Consumer goods -3.0 - durables -3.5 - non-durables -2.9 Energy output +2.3 Construction +2.8 (Reporting by Berlin newsroom)