BERLIN, Sept 5 German industrial output rose far more than forecast in July, posting its biggest monthly increase since March 2012, as factories ramped up their production of capital goods, data from the Economy Ministry showed on Friday.

That beat the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a 0.3 percent increase and overshot even the highest estimate for a 1.5 percent rise.

"The manufacturing industry had an encouraging start to the third quarter. The result was noticeably and positively influenced by late summer holidays this year," the ministry said in a statement.

The data for June was revised up to a gain of 0.4 percent from a previously reported increase of 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Annika Breidthardt)