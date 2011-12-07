BERLIN, Dec 7 - German industrial output beat expectations to rise 0.8 percent on the month in October, helped by stronger production of capital goods and consumer durables, although the economy ministry warned production in months ahead would be muted.

The consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 34 economists was for a 0.4 percent increase. September data was revised to a drop of 2.8 percent, from a previously reported fall of 2.7 percent, data showed on Wednesday. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson)