BERLIN, Mar 7 - German industrial orders posted a surprise fall in January as demand from abroad slumped, Economy Ministry data showed on Wednesday, tempering recent optimism that Germany might resist a winter recession.

Seasonally and price-adjusted order intake sank 2.7 percent on the month, driven by an 8.6 percent fall in orders from outside the euro zone. Overall foreign orders eased 5.5 percent.

The mid-range forecast in a Reuters poll of economists was for a 0.5 percent rise.

"The figures are certainly somewhat disappointing, but it is too early to scrap the idea that the economy is stabilising. It is still possible that we will finish the first-quarter at around the zero mark," said Lothar Hessler, economist at HSBC Trinkaus.

The German economy shrank by 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter on weakening exports and private consumption. Many economists had hoped it could remain stable in the first three months of 2012, thereby avoiding the two successive quarters of contraction which define a recession.

So far a solid job market has helped prop up consumer spending and consumer and business sentiment surveys remain upbeat. However the poor orders data follows an unexpected fall in retail sales in January reported last week.

"German new orders have been on a roller coaster ride during the last couple of months, with sharp monthly fluctuations probably due to bulk orders," said economist Carsten Brzeski at ING.

"Confidence indicators still provide enough evidence that the belly flopper of the German industry at the end of last year was only short-lived. However, today's numbers indicate that the recovery will not be a fast one," he added.

Industrial orders slumped 4.8 percent last November, only to rise 1.6 percent in December. (Writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Noah Barkin)