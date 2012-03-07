* Analysts had expected 0.5 pct rise in orders
* Fall blamed on lack of orders from outside euro zone
* Still hope that economy could stabilise in Q1
BERLIN, Mar 7 - German industrial orders posted a
surprise fall in January as demand from abroad slumped, Economy
Ministry data showed on Wednesday, tempering recent optimism
that Germany might resist a winter recession.
Seasonally and price-adjusted order intake sank 2.7 percent
on the month, driven by an 8.6 percent fall in orders from
outside the euro zone. Overall foreign orders eased 5.5 percent.
The mid-range forecast in a Reuters poll of economists was
for a 0.5 percent rise.
"The figures are certainly somewhat disappointing, but it is
too early to scrap the idea that the economy is stabilising. It
is still possible that we will finish the first-quarter at
around the zero mark," said Lothar Hessler, economist at HSBC
Trinkaus.
The German economy shrank by 0.2 percent in the fourth
quarter on weakening exports and private consumption. Many
economists had hoped it could remain stable in the first three
months of 2012, thereby avoiding the two successive quarters of
contraction which define a recession.
So far a solid job market has helped prop up consumer
spending and consumer and business sentiment surveys remain
upbeat. However the poor orders data follows an unexpected fall
in retail sales in January reported last week.
"German new orders have been on a roller coaster ride during
the last couple of months, with sharp monthly fluctuations
probably due to bulk orders," said economist Carsten Brzeski at
ING.
"Confidence indicators still provide enough evidence that
the belly flopper of the German industry at the end of last year
was only short-lived. However, today's numbers indicate that the
recovery will not be a fast one," he added.
Industrial orders slumped 4.8 percent last November, only to
rise 1.6 percent in December.
