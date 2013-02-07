(Adds detail, background, quote)
BERLIN Feb 7 Stronger manufacturing helped
German industrial output to improve slightly in December, boding
well for expectations that Europe's largest economy may be
rebounding from a weak quarter.
Data from the Economy Ministry showed on Thursday that
output climbed by 0.3 percent on the month, just above the
mid-range in a Reuters poll of 40 economists for a 0.2 percent
rise. Forecasts ranged from -1.3 to +1.0 percent.
"A 1.2 percent increase in manufacturing is a decent
number.... But the fourth quarter will nonetheless be very, very
weak," said Andreas Scheuerle at Dekabank.
"I even expect gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by
0.5 percent but there won't be a (formal) recession as the
economy will return to growth again in the first quarter -
orders and early indicators suggest that," he added.
While manufacturing output increased 1.2 on the month in
December, energy and construction activities fell, by 3.4 and
8.9 percent respectively.
But on a two-month comparison, even manufacturing fell by
0.4 percent across November and December 2012 compared with the
same period a year ago.
The manufacturing sector contributes around 21 percent of
Germany's gross domestic product, according to World Bank
figures.
ROAD TO RECOVERY
"The pick-up in manufacturing orders, as well as significant
improvements in some important sentiment indicators in the last
few months suggest we are nearing the end of the weak phase,"
the ministry said in a statement.
Data on Wednesday had already shown industrial orders
climbing in December as demand from the euro zone rebounded and
the latest sentiment surveys have shown German business morale
and investor sentiment rising.
"All in all, this week's industrial data send two important
messages. A good and a bad one: the first contraction of the
German economy since the first quarter of 2009 has been
confirmed but the rebound has already started," said Carsten
Brzeski, senior economist at ING.
Thursday's data offers hope to manufacturing firms which
have suffered recently like steelmaker Salzgitter,
which reported a bigger-than-expected full-year pretax loss and
industrial bellwether Siemens, which has said it will
continue to focus on cost cuts.
It comes after a survey last week showed manufacturing
contracted very slightly for an 11th straight month in January
but output and new business grew.
Many euro zone countries would be pleased to boast an
industrial output like that of Germany. In recession-struck
Spain industrial production fell for a 16th straight month by
6.9 percent in December.
The output data for November was downwardly revised to a
fall of 0.2 percent from an originally reported 0.2 percent
increase.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)