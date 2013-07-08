BERLIN, July 8 German industry output dropped
twice as far as expected in May in its biggest fall since
October, suggesting Europe's largest economy is struggling to
regain momentum after a contraction in late 2012 and a weak
start to 2013.
Output fell by 1 percent on the month as factories produced
fewer capital goods and the construction industry stuttered. The
headline figure missed the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll
for a 0.5 percent drop, data from the Economy Ministry showed on
Monday.
The ministry said the overall trend for output, which rose
by an upwardly revised 2.0 percent in April, remained positive
despite May's decline.
"Forward-looking sentiment indicators point to the
production industry's recovery continuing at a slightly reduced
pace," the Economy Ministry said in a statement.
Capital goods production tumbled 2.3 percent, while
construction output was down by 2.6 percent.
The drop tallied with data released last week showing that
industrial orders dropped by 1.3 percent in May as demand for
capital goods weakened.