BERLIN, Nov 7 German industrial output fell much
more than expected in September, weighed down by a drop in
capital goods production, data showed on Monday, adding to signs
of a slowdown in Europe's biggest economy.
Figures from the Economy Ministry showed that output fell
2.7 percent in September from the previous month, its steepest
monthly fall since February 2009. That compared with
expectations for a 0.5 percent drop, according to a Reuters poll
of economists.
Capital goods production fell 4.7 percent on the month.
Industrial output in August was revised to a 0.4 percent
decline, from a previous reading of minus 1.0 percent.
(Reporting by Veronica Ek)