* Economists see slightly positive Q2 GDP
* Economy ministry: output remains solid despite euro crisis
(Adds detail, quotes, background)
By Michelle Martin
BERLIN, July 6 German industrial production rose
far more than expected in May due to stronger consumer goods
output and construction activity, highlighting the resilience of
Europe's largest economy even as much of the euro zone succumbs
to a crippling debt crisis.
Production in Germany, Europe's growth engine and paymaster,
climbed 1.6 percent in May, reversing an upwardly revised fall
of 2.1 percent in April, and beating the consensus forecast in a
Reuters poll of 36 economists for a 0.1 percent gain in May.
The surge, driven by a 3.8 percent increase in consumer
goods production, even overshot the poll's highest forecast for
a 1.4 percent month-on-month increase in industrial output and
comes as a much-needed positive sign for the German economy,
which has shown signs of a slowdown in recent weeks.
"The data is good - it gives many reasons to believe that
gross domestic product will be slightly positive in the second
quarter," said Commerzbank's Ralph Solveen.
Purchasing managers' surveys released earlier this week had
shown the private sector shrank for the second month running in
June, pointing to a possible contraction in second quarter gross
domestic product. The PMI surveys did not, however, include
construction activity, which rose 3.1 percent in May according
to Friday's data.
"But there could be a calendar effect because Whitsun was in
June this year, not in May. The Whitsun holiday means that the
figures could have gone down in June," Solveen added.
But the Economy Ministry said industrial production remained
solid.
"Overall, the chances of industrial production having a
stable second quarter have improved despite the risks from the
euro zone," it said in a statement.
The output data comes on the heels of data showing an
unexpected rise in German industrial orders for May as demand
from the euro zone picked up, although economists said the
improvement was likely to prove short-lived.
"The production data shows that the economic weakening was
only a temporary blip. Industrial orders also show that we are
again starting to see a more dynamic thrust going forward,"
Helaba's Gertrud Traut said.
The data show industrial production to be a bright spot in
an economy which saw business sentiment hit its lowest level in
more than two years in June while investor sentiment fell at its
fastest rate since October 1998.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Gareth Jones)