Aug 5 BERLIN Aug 5 German industry output fell unexpectedly in June, in part due calendar effects that weighed on production, data from the economy ministry showed on Friday.

Output fell by 1.1 percent on the month in seasonally adjusted terms, after revised 0.9 percent growth in May -- a figure initially reported as a 1.2 percent increase.

"Industrial production data still points to solid growth in the second quarter, albeit at a much slower pace than its smashing performance in the first," said Carsten Brzeski from ING.

A 2.0 percent fall in the production of investment goods, which make up around a third of the overall figure, was the starkest contribution to the fall, followed by a 1.0 percent drop in consumer goods.

The ministry said that production remained on a positive trend and that an exceptional number of long holiday weekends in June had weighed on the figures.

A less volatile reading combining figures for May-June rose by 0.1 percent, compared to the two months prior. Workaday adjusted data showed production rose 6.7 percent in June compared to the same month last year. (Reporting by Brian Rohan; editing by Patrick Graham)