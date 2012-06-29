BERLIN, June 29 The lower house of Germany's
parliament, the Bundestag, resoundingly approved on Friday the
EU's new fiscal compact that sets tough budget rules championed
by Chancellor Angela Merkel.
The compact was backed by 491 votes, with 111 votes against
and six abstentions, meaning Merkel easily won the required
constitutional two thirds majority.
The outcome of the vote was never seriously in doubt after
opposition parties agreed to back the fiscal compact in return
for growth and job creation measures.
The Bundestag was also set shortly to vote on the euro
zone's permanent bailout scheme, the European Stability
Mechanism (ESM).
The upper house, or Bundesrat, is expected to approve both
pieces of euro debt crisis legislation later on Friday and then
President Joachim Gauck must sign them into law - but only once
the constitutional court has given the go-ahead.
(Reporting by Gareth Jones and Stephen Brown)