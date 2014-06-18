BERLIN, June 18 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Wednesday she and Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel agree
there is no need to change the European Union's Stability and
Growth pact as it already offers all the flexibility it needs.
Gabriel, leader of Merkel's Social Democrat (SPD) coalition
partners, suggested this week that euro zone countries which
carry out structural reforms should get more time to meet their
fiscal goals, recalling that Germany took time to meet deficit
targets while implementing tough reforms of its own.
Merkel said she had spoken with Gabriel, adding: "We agree
that we don't need any changes to the pact."
