BERLIN Nov 11 Germany is looking to increase its investments in Pakistan, especially in the energy sector, provided the conditions are right, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday during a visit by Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Merkel said Germany's KfW state development bank was already involved in projects in Pakistan including hydro power plants, but added that the security situation was sometimes a deterrent.

"We can look at intensifying these (investments), as long as the conditions are right," Merkel told a joint news conference with Sharif. The Pakistani premier said Germany companies had shown plenty of interest in his country's energy sector. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Stephen Brown)