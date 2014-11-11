(Adds quotes, detail)
BERLIN Nov 11 Germany is looking to increase
its investment in Pakistan's energy sector, provided companies
are reassured about the security situation, Chancellor Angela
Merkel said on Tuesday during a visit by Pakistan's Prime
Minister Nawaz Sharif.
Merkel said Germany's KfW state development bank was already
involved in projects in Pakistan including hydro power plants,
but added that the security situation was sometimes a deterrent.
"We can look at intensifying these (investments), as long as
the conditions are right," Merkel told a joint news conference
with Sharif.
"It is important that the prime minister is successful in
improving the security situation and the legal system so that
investors feel safe," said Merkel, adding that the agricultural
sector also offered opportunities.
Pakistan has been beset by Islamic violence since it threw
its support behind the U.S.-led campaign against militancy
launched after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States,
while shelling along the border with arch-rival India recently
has frayed already fragile ties between the two countries.
Sharif urged German firms to invest in his country.
"Pakistan is facing an acute shortage of energy," he said.
"We believe in the next three years we should be able to
have at least additional capacity of about 4-5,000 megawatts of
electricity," he said adding that would increase further in the
longer term.
Sharif said German firms, some of them world leaders in
renewable energy technology thanks to the country's shift to
green energy and away from nuclear power, were keen to invest.
Germany is Pakistan's fourth-biggest trading partner, and
the largest within the European Union, Sharif said.
Bilateral trade totalled about 1.9 billion euros last year
with Pakistan selling mainly textiles, leather goods and basmati
rice to Germany while Germany exports predominantly chemical
products, machines and vehicles to Pakistan.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Stephen Brown; Editing by
Susan Fenton)