March 1
BERLIN, March 1 The German parliament, which was
attacked by hackers in 2015, suffered an internet outage for
several hours on Wednesday but there were no indications it was
triggered by a cyber attack, a spokesman for the Bundestag said.
"At the moment there are no indications of a hack attack,"
said spokesman Ernst Hebeker.
He said internet and email functions on the Bundestag's
servers went down at about 3:30 p.m. (1430 GMT). Experts
believed the outage was the result of a technical problem and a
replacement server was being installed.
Basic internet and email service was restored on Wednesday
evening, parliamentary sources said, adding initial indications
pointed to a major hardware failure rather than a cyber attack,
but further investigation was needed.
"We're able to work again, but everything is not back to
normal," said one of the sources.
The German parliament was hit by a cyber attack in 2015 that
was blamed on APT 28, a hacking group experts say is linked to
Russian military intelligence.
German intelligence agencies have warned there could be more
cyber attacks ahead of national elections in September.
The agencies said in December they had seen a marked
increase in Russian propaganda and disinformation campaigns
aimed at destabilising German society, as well as targeted cyber
attacks against political parties.
Allegations of Russian hacking soured the U.S. presidential
election campaign last year and the U.S. Federal Bureau of
Investigation is pursuing at least three separate investigations
into the claims.
Arno Schoenbohm, president of the German Federal Office for
Information Security Technology, warned in an interview with Der
Spiegel on Wednesday that German political parties should
improve their cyber security ahead of the elections.
"The parties are enormously important for our democracy, but
they are small- and medium-sized businesses in which there is a
lot of improvisation going on," Schoenbohm told the magazine.
"We need uniform laws about which equipment should be used
and are calling for regular software updates and encryption."
