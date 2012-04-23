FRANKFURT, April 23 Two financial executives on Germany's corporate governance commission have urged blue-chip companies to consider a voluntary cap on executive earnings as momentum builds for a European Union clampdown on eye-popping pay with tougher laws.

A letter urging more self regulation comes shortly after European lawmakers said banker bonuses should be capped at twice their basic pay, in an attempt to quell political dissatisfaction over pay inequality while the economic crisis puts European jobs at risk.

The letter was addressed to Germany's largest listed companies and written by Klaus-Peter Mueller, chairman of Commerzbank and Manfred Gentz, currently chairman of Deutsche Boerse.

"We urge that some thought be given to include into the remuneration systems of management board members upper limits or caps, whereby upper limits and appropriateness be determined by the supervisory board," said the letter, which was sent on March 29 and seen by Reuters on Monday.

"We need to remind ourselves that market based systems need to be understood and accepted by society," the letter added.

On March 31, Germany saw the first significant outbreak of violence connected to the anti-capitalist movement, leaving at least 15 police officers injured.

Banks have already made efforts to stave off criticism by cutting pay voluntarily.

Deutsche Bank's co-chief executive designate Anshu Jain saw his total pay drop 18 percent last year to almost 10 million euros ($13.2 million).

Last week U.K.-based Barclays bank announced it had tweaked the way it awarded long-term bonuses following resistance from investors to its original proposals.

Rival Swiss lender UBS slashed 2011 investment bank bonuses by 60 percent, and investment banking chief Carsten Kengeter said he would forego his bonus altogether.

Pay for Commerzbank's top executives remains capped at 500,000 euros for as long as the bank does not pay interest on bailout money it received in the crisis. (Reporting By Edward Taylor and Arno Schuetze; Editing by David Cowell)