FRANKFURT, Sept 12 Germany's antitrust watchdog
launched a real-time database for petrol prices on Thursday in a
bid to help drivers find the cheapest filling station online and
make it easier to spot market abuse.
Prices at the pumps are a politically-charged topic in
Germany, a nation known for its love of automobiles and home to
carmakers Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen
, but where petrol is heavily taxed.
Now, each time they change prices, stations will have to
transmit information to the database, set up by the Federal
Cartel Office. Around 13,100 stations are taking part in the
first stage, with all 14,500 in Germany to follow after Dec. 1.
The data is then passed on to website operators and consumer
advocacy groups such as Germany's powerful motorists' lobby
ADAC, which offer online price comparison and mobile apps.
"Consumers have the opportunity of a real price comparison
for the first time," cartel office President Andreas Mundt told
journalists in Bonn, where the regulator is based.
In a statement on its website, the watchdog said the data
collection also "makes it easier for the Federal Cartel Office
to intervene in cases of illegal displacement strategies and
other forms of abuse of market power".
The watchdog has a history of investigating the German
petrol market - dominated by BP's Aral unit, Esso
, Shell, ConocoPhillips' Jet unit and
Total.
It found in 2011 that oil majors jointly lifted prices
before holiday driving seasons but did not find illegal
collusion.
The Association of the German Petroleum Industry said it was
in favour of transparency but that the initiative would likely
have little effect on prices because margins were already tight.
"On average we earn 1-2 cents per litre of petrol sold,
which gives an idea of the scope of price changes at the petrol
stations," said the group's managing director Klaus Picard in a
statement.
