BRUSSELS, March 27 The European Commission on
Friday cleared a German scheme that allowed exceptions to be
made for pharmaceutical groups whose medicines were subject to
price freezes.
Germany introduced price freezes in the form of rebates
granted by the producers of certain prescription medicines but
also allowed for exemptions if companies could prove that this
would put an unacceptable financial burden on them.
The Commission, which acts as the competition watchdog in
the 28-member European Union, said that after an investigation
it found no evidence that such exemptions constituted state aid.
