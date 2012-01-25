HAMBURG, Germany Jan 25 A Hamburg state prosecutor called for 10 suspected Somali pirates to receive jail sentences of up to 11-1/2 years on Wednesday at the conclusion of Germany's first modern-day piracy trial.

The 10 are accused of hijacking the German cargo ship MV Taipan in April 2010 as it sailed 530 miles off the Horn of Africa.

In her closing arguments, state prosecutor Friederike Dopke called for jail terms of seven to 11-1/2 years for the seven adults and four to five-and-a-half years for three youths.

"The crime was typical of that seen in organised piracy," Dopke said.

The charges against the Somalis - piracy and extortion by kidnapping - have a maximum penalty of 15 years in jail.

The trial, which began in November 2010, was hampered by difficulties in establishing the ages of some of the Somali men.

Several said they were younger than expert forensic evidence requested by the court deemed possible. Under juvenile law the maximum sentence would be 10 years imprisonment.

The poverty and hardship of living in Somalia, a country damaged by years of civil war, influenced the decision of prosecutors to opt against pressing for the maximum penalty.

The Somalis were captured by Dutch commandos after they freed the MV Taipan on April 5, 2010. They were brought to the Netherlands and later extradited to Germany. A ruling is expected soon. (Reporting by Sebastian Huld, Writing by Alice Baghdjian)