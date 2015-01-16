BERLIN Jan 16 The founder of the eurosceptic Alternative for Germany (AfD) Bernd Lucke has won the first round of a leadership battle that threatened to split the upstart party, after it approved a resolution to choose just one leader by December.

The party currently has three leaders, but Lucke has been fighting a public battle to demote his two co-heads, who are popular with the far-right wing of the AfD.

Nevertheless, Lucke will be forced to share the leadership with one co-chair for the rest of this year, according to information on the resolution obtained by Reuters.

The power struggle in the populist party could help Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, who are worried about the rapid rise of a group that attracts far-right voters and siphons some of its support.

Merkel has by and large ignored the AfD in the hope that it will break up.

Rivals for control of the AfD have accused Lucke, who founded the party in 2013 mainly to challenge euro zone financial bailouts, of a "despot-like style of leadership".

Frauke Petry, one of the three AfD leaders and a popular member on the far right, is expected to run to lead the AfD as well as Lucke. She has opened the AfD to the anti-immigrant PEGIDA movement by holding talks with its leaders in Dresden.

The AfD won about 10 percent of the vote in three regional state elections in east Germany last year. But the bitter public fight over their future means the next regional election, on Feb. 15 in Hamburg, will be a big test of its durability.

The AfD will hold a party congress on Jan. 31 to discuss the proposed changes in its leadership and other issues. (Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann; Writing by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Hugh Lawson)