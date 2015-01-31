* Afd founder Lucke urges party to drop 2 of its 3 chiefs
* AfD not small-time bowling club or 'rabbit-breeding
society'
* Eurosceptic party expected to win seats in Hamburg
election
By Erik Kirschbaum and Michelle Martin
BREMEN, Germany, Jan 31 The founder of the
eurosceptic Alternative for Germany party that has been
siphoning votes from Angela Merkel's conservatives urged an AfD
congress on Saturday to stop making itself look foolish and
choose a single leader.
Bernd Lucke told 1,700 delegates in the northern port city
of Bremen that the two-year-old AfD, Germany's fastest growing
party that has soared to 7 percent in national polls, needs to
dispense with its tripartite leadership in order to succeed.
"We're not a bowling club or a rabbit breeding society that
we can run in our spare time," Lucke said in a speech. "How did
the party leadership work these two years? Here's my one-word
answer: 'Botched'. We can't continue like this."
The other two leaders, Frauke Petry and Konrad Adam, voiced
reservations about what they saw as Lucke's grab for control
after the AfD scored stunning wins with an anti-foreigner tack
in three east German regional elections in late 2014.
Under a deal reached by the party executive, delegates will
vote on whether to switch from three to two leaders in April and
then to one in December. Votes on who will ultimately lead the
party will be taken later this year.
Many delegates to the at-times raucous congress spoke out
against Lucke, reflecting divisions in the AfD between its
anti-euro zone bailout founders and the increasingly powerful
eastern wing that wants to attract far-right voters.
Chancellor Merkel and her Christian Democrats hope the AfD,
founded by Lucke and other ex-CDU members upset over her pushing
the party left, will self-destruct over their internal strife.
But renewed turmoil in the euro zone -- a Greek election
that brought anti-austerity Syriza to power and German financial
angst about European Central Bank moves to help recession-ridden
euro zone economies -- has heightened the AfD's prospects of
winning seats in next month's Hamburg regional election.
Lucke has fought a spectacular public battle to demote his
two co-leaders, who are popular with the AfD's far-right wing.
They called Lucke a "control freak" with a "despot-like style of
leadership" while his allies denounced his naysayers.
Lucke, an economics professor, rejected arguments that the
AfD would be better off by keeping three equal leaders.
"We'll make ourselves look ridiculous to the voters," he
said. "I'm not doing this for personal power but because I want
the party to succeed."
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)