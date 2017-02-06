BERLIN Feb 6 German Chancellor Angela Merkel's
Bavarian allies on Monday said they support her candidacy in a
general election in September despite her rejection of their
demand to put a cap on the number of refugees that Germany takes
each year.
"We enter the election campaign together," Horst Seehofer,
head of the Christian Social Union (CSU) told reporters after a
two day summit with Merkel.
Merkel, standing by his side, said both the CSU and her
Christian Democrats (CDU) agreed that an influx of more than 1
million migrants in 2015-16 should not occur again.
