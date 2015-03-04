(Refiles correcting typos)
By Erik Kirschbaum
BERLIN, March 4 Former West German Chancellor
Helmut Schmidt, a personification of probity for many Germans,
has admitted at the age of 96 that he had an extra-marital
affair many decades ago.
Schmidt, who ruled during a turbulent era from 1974 to 1982,
said in a new book that his wife Loki offered to step aside for
his mistress, but he turned down that option.
His confession was a stunning relegation considering he
often publicly professed his love for his wife, who was a
popular botanist and author. She died in 2010 at 91 after 68
years of marriage.
"I had a relationship with another woman," Schmidt is quoted
saying in Stern magazine in excerpts from his new book "Was ich
noch sagen wollte" (What I still wanted to say). Schmidt did not
reveal many details about the affair other than to say:
"It was in the late '60s or early '70s that Loki offered to
separate over it," he said, adding he was flabbergasted by her
suggestion they break apart so he could be with the other woman.
"There's no way I can leave you," he said he told his wife.
"That's a completely absurd idea."
Schmidt said he stayed in contact with the other woman and
attended her funeral two years ago.
Schmidt took power after his Social Democrat (SPD) ally
Willy Brandt was forced to resign as chancellor when a close
aide was unmasked as an East German spy.
While Germans tend not to be bothered by leaders having
extra-marital affairs, there were worries that Brandt, whose
private life fed the rumour mills, and his government could be
vulnerable to blackmail.
Schmidt became a newspaper publisher and author who has
enjoyed improbable popularity late in life, partly for his gruff
and direct style. His refusal to obey rules against smoking in
public buildings, even live on TV, helped him win cult status.
The former chancellor was a soldier in World War Two and won
the Iron Cross for his service on both the eastern and western
fronts.
In an opinion poll for Hoerzu magazine three years ago,
Schmidt was voted Germany's number one role model by 61 percent
of those surveyed. Chancellor Angela Merkel was 10th, behind a
long list that included comedians and entertainers.
"It's possible people believe I'm a role model for Germans
because I embody decency and industriousness," he told Hoerzu
in 2012. "I've also been a straight-talker my whole life."
(Writing by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Tom Heneghan)