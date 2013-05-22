BERLIN May 22 German state development bank KfW
will help establish a Portuguese financial institution
to help economic growth and boost job creation in the
crisis-stricken country, the finance ministers of Germany and
Portugal said in a joint statement.
They said a fall in Portugal's sovereign borrowing costs had
not yet completely fed through to the rest of the economy.
"Portugal is thus one of the countries that will benefit
from banking union and other ongoing initiatives to address the
excessive cost of bank finance and improve firms' access to
credit, in particular for small and mid-sized enterprises,"
Wolfgang Schaeuble and Vitor Gaspar said.