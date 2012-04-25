FRANKFURT, April 25 Power users with "green" leanings in Germany now can put into practice what they preach by switching on electrical devices at times of high renewable energy production.

A new app offered by German utility Vattenfall Europe provides short-term information about the share of power derived from renewables such as wind or solar within the overall power mix.

Stromwetter (power weather), the smartphone app which was developed by the firm, displays in green colour any share of renewable power exceeding 10 percent, or 8 gigawatts (GW) of usage out of the maximum power load on the transmission grids of roughly 80,000 MW, Vattenfall said on Wednesday.

"If you prefer to use power from wind and solar energy sources, then that is the time period on which to focus your consumption," said Helmar Rendez, managing director of Vattenfall Distribution.

"By using the app, power customers can voluntarily support the strategy shift towards renewables, independently of where they are buying their power and at what tariff it is priced," he added.

Wind power accounted for 38 percent of renewable power output last year and solar power for 16 percent, with biomass accounting for 30 percent and hydro power the rest.

Stromwetter will derive the data from Leipzig power exchange EEX, which collects and relays aggregated production figures from German and Austrian power companies in 15-minute intervals.

Germany has embarked on a shift toward renewables and away from nuclear power in the wake of Japan's Fukushima disaster in March 2011. It derived 20 percent of power from renewables last year. It wants 35 percent by 2020 and 80 percent by the middle of the century.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Mark Potter)