FRANKFURT, Sept 2 The European Energy Exchange (EEX) on Tuesday detailed the performance of its power, gas, coal and carbon contracts in the first half of 2014. EEX, which is majority owned by German-Swiss Eurex, the derivatives unit of Deutsche Boerse , provides a hub for German, French, Austrian and Swiss power, German gas and European carbon trading. Here are details from EEX (allowing for rounding, terawatt hours): Volume H1 '13 Volume H1 '14 YR/YR Change Spot power Epex Spot (TWh) 170.3 186.6 + 10 pct Power futures (TWh) 582.4 632.1 + 9 pct Spot gas (TWh) 37.9 80.1 + 112 pct Gas futures (TWh) 14.5 46.8 + 222 pct Spot emissions permits (mln T CO2), primary mkt 366.1 288.7 - 21 pct Spot emissions permits (mln T CO2), secondary mkt 6.9 18.3 + 164 pct CO2 futures (mln T CO2) 12.0 17.8 + 49 pct Coal futures (in 1,000 T) 0 165 n/a EEX said its has gained a 22 percent share in the power wholesale market with its flagship futures products versus 17 percent a year ago as it expanded into Italy and as bourses pulled over-the-counter (OTC) business into regulated markets. Gas turnover benefited from the joint PEGAS platform that EEX operates with partner exchange Powernext in France. Spot carbon trading declined, which EEX said was due to the political decision to reduce auctioned volumes in the context of supply squeezing known as "backloading." Bourse membership stood at 291 at the end of June, up from 223 a year earlier. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Michael Urquhart)