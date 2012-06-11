* Average prices up to 2015 cut
* Demand to fall first, then pick up
* Supply of renewable plants still growing
FRANKFURT, June 11 German power curve prices in
the wholesale market will fall as the euro zone debt crisis hits
demand and supply from new renewable power facilities grows,
Deutsche Bank Research (DBR) said on Monday.
DBR expects German power demand to fall by two percent this
year, deeper than the 0.5 percent fall in its previous March 28
forecast. It retained its view that growth would then grow at
0.75 percent each year from 2013 to 2015.
Power generation supply would grow due to the high levels of
renewable units being commissioned, even if less fossil-fuel
fired capacity will now come on stream, it said.
Over 2011-15, DBR sees a net reduction in fossil-fuel
capacity of 2.2 gigawatts (GW) and an overall increase in total
generating capacity of 22 GW in Europe's biggest economy.
DBR cut its forecast for German baseload power forwards made
on March 28 by an average 3 euros a megawatt hour for the years
2012 through 2015, and those for peakload power by 16 euros/MWh
for those years.
Delivery of baseload refers to 24-hour supply while peakload
is that between 0800 in the morning and 2000 at night on
weekdays.
The DBR sees baseload power in 2012 at only 44.9 euros per
MWh versus a March forecast of 51.90 euros, and 2013 delivery at
51.60 euros/MWh, compared with 55.10 euros previously.
Cuts to the 2014 and 2015 prices forecasts were less steep,
as DBR assumes the impact of some plant closures to kick in.
DBR said it has introduced a new forecast for prices
achieved by what it calls peaking units. Their prices would be
on average 8 euros/MWh above peakload prices in 2012-15.
Typically fossil-fuels based and running during peakload
times to make up for lacking renewable power, whenever there is
no wind or sunshine, such units would have to charge higher
prices to sustain overall profitability, it argued.
This is because they have to spread costs over fewer hours
of operation in total, because German renewable laws require
that all renewable power is absorbed when it is available.
DBR also said that many older fossil-fuel plants, especially
gas-fired ones, would not be able to cover their fixed costs
once they had to start paying for 100 percent of their carbon
emissions allowances from 2013.
Coal-fired generators should benefit from lower coal prices
while gas-fired generation is not profitable, DBR said.
Power generation revenue margins for German power produced
from gas (clean spark spreads) could recover to break-even level
by 2015 from negative levels throughout, while those from coal
(clean dark spreads) could rise to 11 euros/MWh by 2015 from 1
euro in 2012.
($1 = 0.8021 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)