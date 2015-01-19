BERLIN Jan 19 Another German leader has said he
opposes giving cash to money-losing coal- and gas-fired power
stations, after Chancellor Angela Merkel said last week she was
against the proposed payments.
Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said he, like Merkel,
opposed funding otherwise unprofitable plants, in an interview
with the newspaper Handelsblatt to be published on Tuesday
Utilities such as RWE and E.ON want
government help through the creation of a "capacity market" to
keep conventional power plants on line. They say that would
ensure supply and avert blackouts when there is a lull in
variable wind or solar energy.
But Gabriel said the power plant operators have an interest
in "preserving over-capacity at the cost of power consumers" and
"that is the opposite of reasonable energy policies."
Gabriel, who is also energy minister and vice chancellor in
Merkel's right-left coalition, said the market could determine
whether extra capacity was needed.
"For a power market that functions as it should, possible
shortages need to be factored in," he said. "They will trigger
the needed signals for investment."
Last week, Merkel said she opposed payments to the power
stations, dashing the hopes of conventional power generators
that they could get cash to keep their plants on line.
The government is working on a way to safeguard a permanent
electricity supply. Cash for loss-making plants is at one end of
the spectrum of possible solutions; letting markets decide with
price spikes in periods of low supply is at the other.
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Larry King)