(Adds dropped word "power" in headline)
By Gernot Heller
BERLIN, June 5 Chancellor Angela Merkel's plan
to replace nuclear power with renewable sources could fail
unless Germany's federal states pool responsibility for the
construction of a national grid, the head of the power network
regulator said on Tuesday.
The Bundesnetzagentur has offered to take national
responsibility for the grid which crosses borders between the
16 states in Europe's biggest national power market.
"We believe there must be a single system for power lines of
national significance," said regulator chief Jochen Homann at a
congress, adding that if accountability was unclear, decisions
would be passed back and forth and delayed.
"We and the government are prepared to take this
responsibility," said Homann.
The regulator argues that without an expansion of the grid,
little progress in the renewable sector will be made.
Since Merkel's abrupt policy reversal last year to shut more
than half a dozen nuclear plants and speed up the phasing out of
other nuclear plants following Japan's Fukushima disaster, her
government has failed to set out a clear path to manage the
shift to renewable power.
Industry has warned of power shortages, consumers and
companies fear soaring prices and firms are struggling to find
the financing to invest in renewable sources.
Inadequate transportation and distribution networks are
among the main obstacles in boosting renewable sources and local
opposition has resulted in some state governments dragging their
feet in moving ahead with the much-needed grid expansion.
Last week the government, the regulator and transmission
grid firms outlined a 20-billion euro plan to upgrade the grid
in the next decade.
Power grid firm TenneT TSO has said Germany needs to build
2,100 kilometres of direct current lines and 1,700 km of
alternating current while 4, 40 0 km of ex isting power lines need
modernising.
WIND PARKS
In particular, offshore wind parks, seen as a pillar of the
so-called green revolution, are experiencing problems as firms
need an expanded network to get power to the mainland. Plans to
build 10,000 MW of offshore wind parks by 2020 look in doubt.
Homann said one of the main hurdles for offshore wind was
the insufficient financial might of grid operators. But he also
said he knew of potential investors, some from abroad, who had
the necessary financial clout and were prepared to invest.
"That is the actual solution," said Homann.
On Monday German industry urged the government to push on
quickly with its plans to boost power derived from renewable
sources to 35 percent by 2020 from 20 percent now and ensure
there were no power shortages in the meantime.
"Things have to move forward at last," said Hans-Peter
Keitel, head of the BDI industry group, which is carrying out
studies to monitor progress in government policymaking.
"More time and energy should not be wasted," he said.
(Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Greg Mahlich)