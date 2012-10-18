BERLIN Oct 18 Fees for Germany's power grid will rise by about 10 percent next year, a portal that monitors prices said on Thursday, raising pressure on Chancellor Angela Merkel to stop private consumers bearing the brunt of the cost of a shift to renewable energy.

Verivox said grid operators had projected that their fees would rise by an average of 10 percent from January 2013, due to higher spending on connections from generation plants.

"The forthcoming price rises will hit every household in Germany," said Verivox in a statement, adding a typical household would pay an additional 135 euros ($180) a year as a result.

"Suppliers will be forced to pass on the increases to their customers," it said.

A year before a federal election in which Merkel will seek a third term, household power bills have become a hot topic and the government may be forced to find ways to limit costs for consumers.

Merkel's unexpected decision to abandon nuclear power after last year's Fukushima disaster has led to a growing need for alternative energy sources and higher related charges are tagged on to consumers' energy bills.

The new network charges come on top of a nearly 50 percent hike in a surcharge paid mostly by households to support renewable energy sources, announced this week by Germany's leading grid operators.

Germany's four network operators are 50Hertz, owned by Belgian Elia and Australian fund IFM; E.ON's former high voltage grid unit TenneT ; RWE's former unit Amprion, and EnBW's grid unit TransnetBW. ($1 = 0.7621 euros) (Reporting by Madeline Chambers; editing by James Jukwey)