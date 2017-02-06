ESSEN, Germany Feb 6 Germany's power grids have
coped with the coldest winter in Europe since 2012, though they
have had to turn to costly back-up supplies more frequently than
last winter, the country's energy regulator said on Monday.
The Bundesnetzagentur said there had been 68 days so far
this winter when back-up supplies were needed to balance the
network, compared with 47 days for the whole of the
October-March period in 2015-16.
"There have been significantly more network balancing
efforts than last winter," said Jochen Homann, president of the
Bundesnetzagentur authority which oversees grid system
operators.
"But we seem to have mastered the most difficult winter
period," he told Reuters during a conference.
Power market operators and traders have been concerned about
possible capacity shortages in the interconnected western
European region where nuclear-reliant France has been struggling
to keep up sufficient supplies amid increased reactor downtimes.
This poses challenges because power cannot be stored and
reserves need to be activated rapidly if there are regional
shortfalls.
Germany is Europe's default power exporter because it has
built up surplus capacity due to its rapid expansion of
renewable power generation.
The Bundesnetzagentur has signed up providers of 5.4
gigawatts (GW) of winter reserve capacity from Germany, Italy,
Switzerland and Austria for the six month period.
This additional generation capacity, which is coal-, gas-
and oil-fired, can be called upon on during shortages.
The cost of these supplies is added to grid fees, which are
shared by consumers as part of their final bills.
A maximum of 3.4 GW has been called upon on any one occasion
this winter, showing provisions had proven adequate, Homann
said.
The Bundesnetzagentur has said 216 million euros ($232
million) were spent on coping with winter demand in 2015/16.
In the fourth quarter of last year, France saw its lowest
nuclear power availability in 10 years, 5 GW below the previous
winter. The country traditionally relies on a high percentage of
electric heating.
French supply has been rising in early 2017, but a new cold
weather period is on its way this week.
Homann said the Bundesnetzagentur and French peer RTE were
in close contact, should the need arise to tackle network
problems jointly.
($1 = 0.9318 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Mark Potter)