* TenneT says grid handled south German power shortfall

* Austria supplied promised reserve capacity

* TenneT, regulator say emergency systems working

By Vera Eckert

FRANKFURT, Jan 5 German power transmission grid operator TenneT and the national energy regulator said successful handling of a power shortfall on Dec. 8-9 showed that networks will be able to cope with overstretched conditions this winter.

They were responding to a media report on the incident that highlighted the potential difficulties in maintaining a stable power supply, a situation closely watched in Europe, since Germany shut 40 percent of its nuclear capacity last year.

This arose from a political U-turn after Japan's Fukushima disaster, leading to the loss of a big slice of stable power feed, which grid firms must balance to safeguard crucial supply.

"A little over 1,000 megawatts (MW) of Austrian capacity was being called on during those two days to account for a regional shortfall, while the Gundremmingen C nuclear reactor happened to be offline," said a spokeswoman for TenneT in Bavaria on Thursday.

"Power supply generally is not under threat," she said.

Matthias Kurth, president of regulator Bundesnetzagentur, last August designated 1,009 MW of German and 1,075 MW of Austrian generation plant capacity as spare reserve should winter demand run high and renewable output flag.

TenneT added the reason the December incidents were not in the public eye at the time was that the activation of exactly such reserves had been anticipated and merely showed the system was working.

Details on the intervention were posted on the operator's website at the time as part of routine disclosure of its handling of excessive load requirements and did not attract much attention.

A spokesman for Bundesnetzagentur, the federal network regulator in Bonn, confirmed the December incident.

"It was a preventive measure and part of daily business," he said. "From our point of view, supply is stable and secure."

The regulator has to ensure overall grid safety to prevent blackouts, while the country's four high-voltage network operators are responsible for the handling of power volumes and for reporting problems.

Dutch operator TenneT bought E.ON's 20,000 km German high voltage grid in 2008, while Amprion, which RWE last summer sold to a consortium of financial investors, operates an 11,000 km network.

The other two are 50Hertz, which Belgium's Elia and Australian fund IFM acquired from Vattenfall, and EnBW's high-voltage grid division.

A collapse of the power system will not happen even in the worst case that cold, calm weather and lack of sunshine coincide with maximum demand, experts say. The regulator in such cases could curb exports or ask industrial consumers to cut their consumption.

Network operators point out, however, that challenges have risen for grid managers due to the erratic nature of renewable supply.

"Last year special measures had to be taken 990 times on 206 days," the TenneT spokeswoman said. "The year before, it had been 298 special measures on 161 days."

These measures, such as so-called redispatch and countertrading, involve grid managers asking power producers to wind up or down their respective feeds into the network. (editing by Jane Baird)