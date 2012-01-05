* TenneT says grid handled south German power shortfall
* Austria supplied promised reserve capacity
* TenneT, regulator say emergency systems working
By Vera Eckert
FRANKFURT, Jan 5 German power transmission
grid operator TenneT and the national energy regulator said
successful handling of a power shortfall on Dec. 8-9 showed that
networks will be able to cope with overstretched conditions this
winter.
They were responding to a media report on the incident that
highlighted the potential difficulties in maintaining a stable
power supply, a situation closely watched in Europe, since
Germany shut 40 percent of its nuclear capacity last year.
This arose from a political U-turn after Japan's Fukushima
disaster, leading to the loss of a big slice of stable power
feed, which grid firms must balance to safeguard crucial supply.
"A little over 1,000 megawatts (MW) of Austrian capacity was
being called on during those two days to account for a regional
shortfall, while the Gundremmingen C nuclear reactor happened to
be offline," said a spokeswoman for TenneT in Bavaria on
Thursday.
"Power supply generally is not under threat," she said.
Matthias Kurth, president of regulator Bundesnetzagentur,
last August designated 1,009 MW of German and 1,075 MW of
Austrian generation plant capacity as spare reserve should
winter demand run high and renewable output flag.
TenneT added the reason the December incidents were not in
the public eye at the time was that the activation of exactly
such reserves had been anticipated and merely showed the system
was working.
Details on the intervention were posted on the operator's
website at the time as part of routine disclosure of its
handling of excessive load requirements and did not attract much
attention.
A spokesman for Bundesnetzagentur, the federal network
regulator in Bonn, confirmed the December incident.
"It was a preventive measure and part of daily business," he
said. "From our point of view, supply is stable and secure."
The regulator has to ensure overall grid safety to prevent
blackouts, while the country's four high-voltage network
operators are responsible for the handling of power volumes and
for reporting problems.
Dutch operator TenneT bought E.ON's 20,000 km
German high voltage grid in 2008, while Amprion, which RWE
last summer sold to a consortium of financial
investors, operates an 11,000 km network.
The other two are 50Hertz, which Belgium's Elia and
Australian fund IFM acquired from Vattenfall, and
EnBW's high-voltage grid division.
A collapse of the power system will not happen even in the
worst case that cold, calm weather and lack of sunshine coincide
with maximum demand, experts say. The regulator in such cases
could curb exports or ask industrial consumers to cut their
consumption.
Network operators point out, however, that challenges have
risen for grid managers due to the erratic nature of renewable
supply.
"Last year special measures had to be taken 990 times on 206
days," the TenneT spokeswoman said. "The year before, it had
been 298 special measures on 161 days."
These measures, such as so-called redispatch and
countertrading, involve grid managers asking power producers to
wind up or down their respective feeds into the network.
(editing by Jane Baird)