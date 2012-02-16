* Suppliers used back-up reserves to balance forecast errors
* Grid agency considers action against operators
* E.ON Trading urges agency to specify its concerns
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 16 Germany's power
grid regulator is investigating trading behaviour that pushed
the market to the brink of collapse during last week's cold, but
companies on Thursday rejected the all-out criticism against
suppliers as too general.
The German federal grid agency and regulator (BnetzA) sent a
letter to power traders on Monday, obtained by Reuters, saying
that emergency power reserves had to be used last week to offset
balancing forecast errors by suppliers.
Balancing refers to a system which ensures all areas of an
electricity grid have sufficient supply at all times,
redirecting electricity from oversupplied areas to those facing
potential undersupply.
The letter noted trading companies were legally obliged to
ensure a balanced grid without tapping emergency back-up
capacity.
"We are taking these accusations very seriously. Security of
supply has highest priority, and the federal grid agency is
investigating the accusations," the German economy ministry said
in a statement.
Matthias Kurth, president of the regulator, said: "We will
thoroughly examine how this extraordinary situation could arise
in the power network and report our results following the
investigation."
The grid agency's letter said Germany's power networks had
recorded significant and hour-long deficits from Feb. 6 and that
in some cases no safety margin would have been available in case
of a breakdown. It added that the regulator was watching
developments with grave concern.
"Where applicable, the federal grid agency will use its
authority to enforce these legal obligations through supervisory
procedures against those responsible for balancing," the
agency's letter said.
E.ON Energy Trading said it had been supporting
the grid operators that are responsible for handling loads
beyond its legal responsibilities to ensure safe supply in the
cold period.
"The Bundesnetzagentur (grid agency) must say concretely
what the accusations are and against whom they are made. It is
no good suspecting the entire industry," a spokesman said.
He added energy trading was strictly regulated and all
transactions had to be made transparent.
Utility RWE said in a statement: "Traders at RWE
according to today's knowledge acted in line with regulations."
A spokeswoman for grid operator TenneT said that power feeds
into its network had been insufficient at times, right into this
week. "We used all available balancing power to avert the
problems," she said.
She added that the situation had become more relaxed now and
what went on in detail would only become clear once accounts for
the balancing areas have to be filed, possibly in March.
50Hertz, another big grid operator, had also noticed
"seemingly unusual goings on" on the grids in recent weeks, a
spokesman said, but added that it was speculation to link this
to traders.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert in Frankfurt and
Markus Wacket in Berlin, writing by Henning Gloystein in London
and Vera Eckert, editing by William Hardy and Jason Neely)