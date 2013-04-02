BERLIN, April 2 Germany exported more
electricity last year than it imported, data from the Federal
Statistics Office showed on Tuesday, dispelling fears about
possible power shortages due to its transition from nuclear to
renewable energy.
Europe's biggest power market imported some 43.8 terrawatt
hours (TWh) of electricity and exported 66.6 TWh, resulting in a
surplus of 22.8 TWh, figures based on information from the four
biggest grid operators showed.
"The year 2012 saw the biggest surplus in the last four
years," said the Statistics Office, adding it was nearly four
times the 2011 surplus.
Some experts had warned of possible power shortages after
Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision in 2011 to accelerate
Germany's nuclear phase-out and switch to renewable energy.
In response to Japan's Fukushima disaster, her centre-right
coalition passed legislation leading to the closure of eight
nuclear plants at a time when wind and solar power could not
provide a reliable source of energy to plug the gap.
The main recipients of German power last year were the
Netherlands, Austria and Switzerland while Germany imported
power from France, where nuclear plays a major role, Denmark and
the Czech Republic, said the Statistics Office.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; editing by Jason Neely)