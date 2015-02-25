BERLIN Feb 25 Germany has delayed a decision on
whether to build power transmission lines between the windy
north and industrial south until the end of June amid divisions
over the plan within the governing coalition.
Power lines are seen as crucial to Germany's shift towards
renewable sources of energy and away from nuclear and fossil
fuels, known as the "Energiewende."
To ensure Bavaria, home to energy-hungry firms Siemens
and carmaker BMW, has enough power once
nuclear plants are switched off in 2022, two "electricity
highways" are planned to transport wind energy from the north.
But Bavarian state premier and leader of the Christian
Social Union (CSU) Horst Seehofer has questioned the need for
the transmission lines, bowing to concerns from local citizens
that masts up to 70 metres high could be erected in their
backyards. Instead he wants to subsidise gas power stations.
The CSU is the sister party of German Chancellor Angela
Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU).
On Wednesday, Merkel said a committee of her coalition
government had decided to resolve the issue of the power lines
"before the summer." A decision, already delayed from the end of
January, had previously been expected anytime now.
The committee will also review other topics related to the
Energiewende, including what energy mix is needed to allow
Germany to achieve its goal of cutting CO2 emissions by 40
percent by 2020 from 1990 levels.
Further open questions include how to secure the electricity
supply as the share of renewable energy sources grows and a
reform to the law governing combined heat and power generation.
The Social Democrats, junior partners in Merkel's right-left
coalition government, criticised the delay.
"We can't put the Energiewende on ice until the internal
differences within the CSU have been cleared up," said Economy
Minister Sigmar Gabriel.
"By doing so we would push up electricity prices for
industry and consumers further," he said, adding the grid
regulator will press ahead with its planning for all legally
intended new power lines.
The German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) has
warned delays to grid expansion could turn into the "Achilles'
heel" of the Energiewende and could lead to bottlenecks and
electricity shortages.
