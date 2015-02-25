BERLIN Feb 25 Germany has delayed a decision on whether to build power transmission lines between the windy north and industrial south until the end of June amid divisions over the plan within the governing coalition.

Power lines are seen as crucial to Germany's shift towards renewable sources of energy and away from nuclear and fossil fuels, known as the "Energiewende."

To ensure Bavaria, home to energy-hungry firms Siemens and carmaker BMW, has enough power once nuclear plants are switched off in 2022, two "electricity highways" are planned to transport wind energy from the north.

But Bavarian state premier and leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU) Horst Seehofer has questioned the need for the transmission lines, bowing to concerns from local citizens that masts up to 70 metres high could be erected in their backyards. Instead he wants to subsidise gas power stations.

The CSU is the sister party of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

On Wednesday, Merkel said a committee of her coalition government had decided to resolve the issue of the power lines "before the summer." A decision, already delayed from the end of January, had previously been expected anytime now.

The committee will also review other topics related to the Energiewende, including what energy mix is needed to allow Germany to achieve its goal of cutting CO2 emissions by 40 percent by 2020 from 1990 levels.

Further open questions include how to secure the electricity supply as the share of renewable energy sources grows and a reform to the law governing combined heat and power generation.

The Social Democrats, junior partners in Merkel's right-left coalition government, criticised the delay.

"We can't put the Energiewende on ice until the internal differences within the CSU have been cleared up," said Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel.

"By doing so we would push up electricity prices for industry and consumers further," he said, adding the grid regulator will press ahead with its planning for all legally intended new power lines.

The German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) has warned delays to grid expansion could turn into the "Achilles' heel" of the Energiewende and could lead to bottlenecks and electricity shortages. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Caroline Copley; Editing by Mark Potter)