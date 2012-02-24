FRANKFURT Feb 24 German transmission grid firm Amprion said on Friday it has turned a generator at the idled Biblis A nuclear reactor into a phase-shifter, a device to help balance the southern German electricity grid.

The 7 million euros ($9.32 million) job which it carried out jointly with Siemens Energy and RWE Power has been made necessary after grids in the region proved to be vulnerable to instability after Germany's sudden nuclear power switch-off last year.

"Keeping the system voltage stable is an ever more demanding job due to the influx of volatile renewable energy and the closure of nuclear plants, especially in southern Germany," it said in a statememt.

"The phase-shifter helps our engineers to keep the system safety in the Amprion grid intact even in difficult situations," it added.

German nuclear plant operators were last asked to leave off-line permanently eight reactors or 41 percent of the previous capacity total, and to shut the remainder quicker than planned as part of a strategy shift in the wake of the Fukushima crisis.

Biblis operator RWE had to stop production at the 1,225 MW block A and the adjacent block B of 1,300 MW, where cooling down and decommissioning will take many years.

Tricky situations this winter revealed regional gaps in round-the-clock power capacity in the south, where three reactors are missing and where grids are not laid out to transport renewable power quickly from the north to the south of the country.

Amprion stressed that the generator was in the non-nuclear part of the Biblis site and the reason it had been chosen was that only big plants under the old system were equipped to regulate active and reactive power as a service to the grids.

The operations will run until Dec. 2013 by which time it is expected renewable power expansion will have offset some of the current tightness in power supply.

