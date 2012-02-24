FRANKFURT Feb 24 German transmission grid
firm Amprion said on Friday it has turned a generator at the
idled Biblis A nuclear reactor into a phase-shifter, a device to
help balance the southern German electricity grid.
The 7 million euros ($9.32 million) job which it carried out
jointly with Siemens Energy and RWE Power
has been made necessary after grids in the region proved to be
vulnerable to instability after Germany's sudden nuclear power
switch-off last year.
"Keeping the system voltage stable is an ever more demanding
job due to the influx of volatile renewable energy and the
closure of nuclear plants, especially in southern Germany," it
said in a statememt.
"The phase-shifter helps our engineers to keep the system
safety in the Amprion grid intact even in difficult situations,"
it added.
German nuclear plant operators were last asked to leave
off-line permanently eight reactors or 41 percent of the
previous capacity total, and to shut the remainder quicker than
planned as part of a strategy shift in the wake of the Fukushima
crisis.
Biblis operator RWE had to stop production at the 1,225 MW
block A and the adjacent block B of 1,300 MW, where cooling down
and decommissioning will take many years.
Tricky situations this winter revealed regional gaps in
round-the-clock power capacity in the south, where three
reactors are missing and where grids are not laid out to
transport renewable power quickly from the north to the south of
the country.
Amprion stressed that the generator was in the non-nuclear
part of the Biblis site and the reason it had been chosen was
that only big plants under the old system were equipped to
regulate active and reactive power as a service to the grids.
The operations will run until Dec. 2013 by which time it is
expected renewable power expansion will have offset some of the
current tightness in power supply.
($1 = 0.7511 euros)
