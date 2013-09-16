* Lowers price outlook for German Cal '14 average by 5 euros
* Demand stays weak, renewable power boom lifts supply
* Election may bring reform of the electricity system
FRANKFURT, Sept 16 Societe Generale cut its
estimates for German forward power prices, despite a recent
surge to five-month highs, saying Europe's economic outlook
remained subdued while renewable energy generation and
efficiency measures were advancing.
In a research note published on Monday, the French bank said
German 2014 baseload, the most liquid forward contract in
European wholesale electricity trading, is now expected to
average 39.0 euros a megawatt-hour in 2013.
This was down from a SocGen estimate of 44.0 euros in March.
"We continue to believe such an environment will not be
conducive to material demand increases in the electricity
markets, and this will continue to exert negative pressure on
power prices," the note said.
The German power system would be oversupplied up to the end
of 2016 due to new constructions, modest retirements of
conventional plants and chronically muted demand, it said.
Wind and solar power installations have mushroomed to a
degree where the output of solar alone nearly doubled in January
through August 2013 compared with the same period in 2011, the
bank said.
In a selected week in April, the combined output of wind and
solar was as high as 35.8 gigawatts (GW) in a single hour, which
covered as much as half of all German demand.
But reform of the power market has been a hot topic in the
run-up to German polls on Sept. 22, and may materialise
afterwards, SocGen said.
The 2014 baseload contract in the past fortnight repeatedly
hit five-month highs of up to 39.85 euros in a technically
inspired rally, according to Reuters data.
In the summer it had barely traded above 36 euros for a long
stretch, its lowest in eight years.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Dale Hudson)