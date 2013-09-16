* Lowers price outlook for German Cal '14 average by 5 euros

* Demand stays weak, renewable power boom lifts supply

* Election may bring reform of the electricity system

FRANKFURT, Sept 16 Societe Generale cut its estimates for German forward power prices, despite a recent surge to five-month highs, saying Europe's economic outlook remained subdued while renewable energy generation and efficiency measures were advancing.

In a research note published on Monday, the French bank said German 2014 baseload, the most liquid forward contract in European wholesale electricity trading, is now expected to average 39.0 euros a megawatt-hour in 2013.

This was down from a SocGen estimate of 44.0 euros in March.

"We continue to believe such an environment will not be conducive to material demand increases in the electricity markets, and this will continue to exert negative pressure on power prices," the note said.

The German power system would be oversupplied up to the end of 2016 due to new constructions, modest retirements of conventional plants and chronically muted demand, it said.

Wind and solar power installations have mushroomed to a degree where the output of solar alone nearly doubled in January through August 2013 compared with the same period in 2011, the bank said.

In a selected week in April, the combined output of wind and solar was as high as 35.8 gigawatts (GW) in a single hour, which covered as much as half of all German demand.

But reform of the power market has been a hot topic in the run-up to German polls on Sept. 22, and may materialise afterwards, SocGen said.

The 2014 baseload contract in the past fortnight repeatedly hit five-month highs of up to 39.85 euros in a technically inspired rally, according to Reuters data.

In the summer it had barely traded above 36 euros for a long stretch, its lowest in eight years. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Dale Hudson)