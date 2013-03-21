* Lowers sharply price outlook for German Cal '14 average

* Renewable power boom adds to supply

FRANKFURT, March 21 Societe Generale cut its estimate for German forward power prices on Thursday, saying Europe's economic outlook was uncertain and renewable energy generation advancing strongly.

German 2014 baseload, the most liquid forward contract in the European wholesale electricity trading, is now expected to average 44.0 euros ($57.0) a megawatt hour in 2013, down from an estimate of 50.2 euros last November, the French bank said.

It said "...muted demand and the strong advance of renewable energy generation, together with the current uncertain macroeconomic context will prevent prices from increasing, on average, over the next couple of years by as much as we had previously thought."

"Therefore, we revise our price forecasts down," it added.

The Cal '14 contract hovered just above 42 euros in the first quarter and is currently at 40.65 euros.

Year-ahead power has not been this low since summer 2005.

SocGen also said the price for German Cal '15 baseload is expected to average 44.8 euros/MWh in 2014, cutting this figure by 15 percent compared with its projections last November.

SocGen said there was little likelihood that reduced utilisation rates for conventional power plants fired by gas, coal or uranium, and a rising renewable share in the power mix would be reversed in Germany, which encourages subsidised green power on top of existing supply.

Utilities had not yet embarked on plant closure programmes, which could trigger price support, and there was a noticeable absence of government intervention in the unhindered build of oversupply, given 2013 is an election year. ($1 = 0.7722 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by James Jukwey)