* Industry-heavy south potentially short of power
* Transmission networks not up to long-distance transport
* Austrians warn against creating price zones
FRANKFURT, Feb 20 Germany's power grid
regulator said on Monday a power supply crisis two weeks ago was
over but pointed to potential shortfalls in round-the-clock
power capacity in southern Germany.
The country switched off 40 percent of its nuclear capacity
a year ago in the wake of Japan's Fukushima disaster, prompting
questions about how well the system would perform during times
of high demand such as a recent cold snap across Europe.
"One big job is baseload power which will be missing
especially in the south of Germany," Matthias Kurth, head of the
federal grid agency (BnetzA), said in an interview with
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
"I can only advise all stakeholders to use the experiences
of this winter to get together and clarify the framework for new
plant construction plans in a reliable fashion."
Kurth said new coal-to-power plants under construction in
Mannheim and Karlsruhe in southwestern Germany would not be
sufficient to avert future supply gap problems.
His agency last autumn designated German and Austrian power
plants to ensure there was reserve capacity on standby to help
Germany at times of high demand and little supply.
A crisis scenario during the cold snap of the week started
Feb. 6 was resolved with the help of reserves, but the authority
subsequently said it would investigate trading behaviour that
pushed the market to the brink of collapse.
It said that there had been inexplicable forecast errors by
suppliers that made it necessary to resort to reserves.
Big players such as E.ON and RWE said
the criticism was too general. There are a few thousand energy
traders.
Transmission grid operators which have to ensure balanced
loads on the networks have said that at times during the crisis,
thousands of megawatts (MW) of secure capacity had been missing
and there would not have been a safety margin had there been an
additional unscheduled plant breakdown.
Southern Germany is home to big manufacturers which need
constant energy supply, while closure of regional nuclear
reactors such as Neckarwestheim 1, Isar 1 and Philippsburg 1 has
left the area vulnerable to power supply disruptions.
During the recent cold snap, there were added problems with
less Russian gas supply to gas-fired power stations and
lower-than-usual wind power, especially in the landlocked south.
One idea that has been considered to fix an imbalance in
wind power supply from future offshore generation on the North
Sea is to create different prices zones in the north and south.
It has been criticised by EnergieAllianz Austria (EAA), a
central European distributor selling to 33,000 power and gas
customer accounts in Germany.
Germany and Austria removed power bottlenecks in the middle
of the last decade and have no border power auctions.
"Creating price zones and splitting into several market
sectors would be a setback for cross-border trade and in the
long term would raise prices," said EAA managing director
Christian Wojta.
