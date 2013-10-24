* Looking at applications to shut down 7 GW of capacity
* About 2 GW could be deemed "systemically relevant"
* 500 MW in reserve capacity still needed for winter
FRANKFURT, Oct 24 Germany's energy regulator has
received applications to shut down 28 power plant units with the
capacity of about seven nuclear plants, its president said in a
newspaper interview published on Thursday.
Utilities are suffering from low wholesale power prices and
competition for grid access from renewable energy sources.
"Currently, we are looking at applications to shut down 28
power plant units with a capacity of about 7,000 megawatt (MW),
about 2,000 MW of which in southern Germany," Jochen Homann,
president of the Bundesnetzagentur, told the Frankfurter
Allgemeine Zeitung.
Applications to shut down plants need to be submitted a year
in advance.
Germany's four biggest utilities are E.ON, RWE
, EnBW and Vattenfall.
Homann said seven of the applications related to potentially
systemically relevant plants in southern Germany.
"If these power units are deemed systemically relevant by
the transmission system operators (TSO), the Bundesnetzagentur
can and will, where necessary, decide to keep these units
connected to the grid. In that case, the operators will receive
compensation payments."
E.ON in April reached a deal with Bundesnetzagentur to keep
open its modern but unprofitable Irsching gas-fired power
station in Bavaria, agreeing to provide reserve power to
stabilise the grid in return for a double-digit million euro
amount per block per year.
Homann said some 500 MW of reserve capacity was still needed
for the coming winter but that there were enough offers to fill
the gap.
In September, Homann said about 2,000 MW of reserve capacity
had been contracted.
The regulator took 2,500 MW in capacity reserve under
contract last winter to ensure steady power supply, a task made
more difficult after Germany in the summer of 2011 shut 40
percent of its nuclear plants.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Jason Neely)