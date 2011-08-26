FRANKFURT, Aug 26 - Germany's Baden Wuerttemberg state said it had offered an option to the federal energy grid regulator to re-permission an old coal-fired power generator at Mannheim to function as a reserve plant within two months.

The regulator must identify by Sept. 1 a stand-by power plant ahead of the winter, when power could be short as a result of the hasty pull-out of 41 percent of its nuclear power.

The southern state has emerged as a likely host.

"The (Baden Wuerttemberg) environment ministry has informed the regulator that block 3 of the GKM Mannheim may be considered as a conventional cold reserve for power bottlenecks," a statement from the ministry said.

"The necessary permit under pollution avoidance laws could be granted by the end of October," it said.

The regulator must ensure that enough power is on standby to balance transmission networks this winter, when demand will be high and renewable power supplies tend to be less than during the summer.

The reserve plant would operate up to March 2013, by which time it is expected that enough renewable power capacity will have been added to make additional reserves unnecessary.

GKM 3 is a 220 megawatt (MW) block built in 1966 and part of a big plant jointly operated by utilities E.ON (EONGn.DE), RWE and MVV (MVVGn.DE).

GKM 3 is currently only allowed to run if one of the plant's other four blocks stop. Baden Wuerttemberg said that if it allowed five blocks to run, it would ensure that their joint carbon dioxide emissions would not rise. Citizens would be invited to discuss relevant planned moves.

Baden Wuerttemberg has energy-intensive industries and is most likely to suffer from shortages.

It has contributed to potential problems by shutting two reactors operated by utility EnBW as part of a 8,800 MW nuclear shutdown in the wake of the Fukushima disaster.

But led by a Social Democratic/Green Party coalition, it has been loath to help fix the problem as the electorate is hostile to fossil fuels as well as nuclear power.

Under time pressure, the regulator has been threatening to enforce the resumption of nuclear capacity, either in that state, in Bavaria or in Hesse, if no other alternatives are made ready.

E.ON said it had not been asked by the energy regulator to ready its idled Isar 1 nuclear reactor in Bavaria, and Biblis B in Hesse has no support from its supervisory authority to be reactivated.

Baden Wuerttemberg said it assumed that any move to reopen nuclear capacity on its territory was out of the question now that it had put forward the GKM 3 option. (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Hendrik Sackmann, editing by Jane Baird)