* No reopening of shut nuclear capacity
* Kurth says situation under control but risks remain
* Presents wish list for measures to help bridge tightness
(Adds details of plants, reserves in Germany, Austria)
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Aug 31 - Germany's energy regulator on
Wednesday dismissed the option of keeping spare nuclear capacity
on standby should power systems be overstretched in the coming
winter months.
"We've been spared the necessity to reactivate a nuclear
power station," the president of the federal network agency,
Matthias Kurth, told reporters in Berlin.
The announcement ended speculation about whether parts of
Germany's nuclear capacity, about 8,800 MW of which was shut in
the wake of the recent Japanese nuclear disaster, would be
reopened if power were to run short in periods of high demand
when renewable power output is low.
Kurth said that he had won assurances that hard-coal-fired
plants could prepare to provide additional capacity in such
instances.
These plants were specified in a written statement as
follows -- GKM 3, a 220 megawatt coal-fired unit at a Mannheim
power station; the 350 MW gas-fired block 2 of the
Mainz-Wiesbaden power station; and hard-coal fired block C of
the Ensdorf power station.
GKM is jointly operated by utilities E.ON (EONGn.DE), RWE
and MVV (MVVGn.DE). Mainz-Wiesbaden is owned by the
public sector, and Ensdorf belongs to RWE Power.
"In total, we have secure reserve capacity amounting to
1,009 MW in Germany and in Austria of 1,075 MW," Kurth said. He
said tight situations could thus be mastered but that remaining
risks could not be ruled out entirely.
He also said there was a need to complete a new high-voltage
power line between Hamburg and Schwerin in the north as well as
to get permission from North-Rhine Westphalia state to run
blocks 1 and 3 of E.ON's Datteln plant until its new
coal-to-power block 4 has been opened.
He also said that Hesse state should consider whether E.ON's
Staudinger 3 coal-fired block should be run between Dec. 31,
2012 and March 31, 2013 in order for a new block to be
completed.
The regulator's actions were necessary because power
transmission grid operators needed to know how to balance the
networks in the cold months.
Kurth was under a Sept. 1 deadline to come up with a
solution, as the prevention of power blackouts falls under his
authority's brief.
So far, the sudden closure of 41 percent of Germany's
nuclear capacity has been absorbed, but this could change under
unfavourable weather conditions in the converging central
European power markets.
Baden Wuerttemberg state said last Friday it had offered to
re-permission GKM 3.
Any reserve plants will operate only up to March 2013, by
which time it is expected that enough renewable power capacity
will have been added to make additional reserves unnecessary.
Kurth had been threatening to enforce the resumption of
nuclear capacity in Baden Wuerttemberg, Bavaria or Hesse state,
if no other alternatives were made ready.
He nevertheless depends on the cooperation of individual
states to push through the requirements he has formulated for
transmission lines to come on stream and for old capacity to be
stretched before Germany can start relying increasingly on green
power.
(Reporting by Markus Wacket and Vera Eckert, editing by Jane
Baird)