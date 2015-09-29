By Vera Eckert
| FRANKFURT, Sept 30
FRANKFURT, Sept 30 Shell, a brand well
known to car owners throughout Germany, has expanded a
partnership to provide households with gas and electricity in
Europe's biggest retail market.
The oil major's supply and trading arm Shell Energy Europe
and First Utility, a UK-based independent energy provider, on
Wednesday unveiled Shell Privatenergie, a new household energy
supplier that pools their energy sourcing and marketing powers.
"We are betting on a partnership with Shell as an energy
company with a high ability to procure, as well as a high market
strength," Maik Neubauer, managing director of Hamburg-based
First Utility GmbH, told Reuters.
Germany has an abundance of competition: industry group BDEW
says consumers have a choice of 1,190 retail power companies and
890 selling gas.
But 70 percent of its 40 million households have not
ventured away from their original supplier after years of
liberalisation, mainly for fear of complicated tariffs and out
of concern that the hassle won't justify the savings.
Neubauer said First Utility would offer "transparent tariff
structures and sustainable customer service" to persuade people
to switch.
In Britain, First Utility doubled customer numbers in three
of the last four years. Neubauer said Shell
Privatenergie can replicate some of that success in Germany,
where he said many suppliers are only active in regional niches.
From Wednesday, Shell filling stations and Internet
campaigns will advertise new gas and power contracts aimed at
the 7 million members of Shell's ClubSmart loyalty card scheme.
Shell has 2,200 German filling stations used by one million
customers each day.
They will be able to collect bonus points with the new
products which can be exchanged against goods or discounts on
gasoline.
First Utility will administer the contracts and pay licence
fees to Shell.
"This agreement allows us to access the household market in
Germany through a trusted relationship with First Utility," said
Jonathan McCloy, general manager for northwest Europe for Shell
Energy Europe.
First Utility's push into Germany marks its first overseas
move, while the London-based Shell unit also hopes to explore
areas beyond wholesale and industry supply activities.
German retail prices and thus margins, however, have fallen,
along with declining global fuel prices.
The annual power bill of a typical family cost 1,112 euros
($1,246.44) in September, 2.4 percent less than a year ago, and
gas cost 1,270 euros, 2.5 percent less year-on-year, said
internet portal Verivox.
($1 = 0.8921 euros)
(additional reporting by Karolin Schaps in London, Editing by
Mark Trevelyan)