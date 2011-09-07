FRANKFURT, Sept 7 German power generators in the first half of 2011 in total exported more power abroad than importing, preliminary figures from the energy industry's statistics group AGEB showed.

The figures reflected high export activity in the early months of the year which overcompensated the sharp drop in exports and soaring imports since mid-March, when the country scaled back nuclear generation in the wake of Japan's Fukushima disaster.

These trends are set to continue and show in Jan-Sept and full year figures later on, an AGEB official said.

Nuclear production in Jan-June dropped by 15 percent to 58.5 terawatt hours (TWh) from 68.7 TWh a year earlier. Berlin in March closed 8,800 MW of old nuclear capacity for safety reasons.

The share of nuclear in the primary energy mix in the first half of 2011 thus sank to 9.3 percent, the first drop below 10 percent in 25 years. Power consumption remained steady at 257 TWh compared with a year earlier.

The U-turn on nuclear power encouraged especially sales into Germany by foreign utilities such as EDF , ironically nuclear-biased itself, and CEZ CEZPsp.PR which relies on a nuclear/coal mix.

Total power exports in the six months stood at 29.0 TWh mainly on the strength on sales to Denmark, Switzerland and the Netherlands, the AGEB figures show. Imports totalled 24.8 TWh, made up mostly of those from France, the Czech Republic and Austria.

The data was published as part of a semi-annual newsletter, with the statistics referred to here sourced to engineers group VGB and to energy industry group BDEW.

The power generation trends have had a knock-on effects on the overall economy -- German gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the second quarter slowed to 0.1 percent as the need for imported energy weighed on the economy, among other reasons, the Federal Statistics Office stated last week on release of GDP figures for April-June.

AGEB cited details obtained from BDEW for German power trade with the following countries in January-June 2011 in million kilowatt hours (mln kWh) COUNTRY IMPORTS PCT CHANGE EXPORTS PCT CHANGE BALANCE

YR/YR YR/YR France 10,409 + 51.0 78 - 79.8 10,331 Czech Republic 5,554 + 673.5 314 + 90.0 5,240 Austria 3,259 + 109.6 7,950 + 87.0 - 4,691 Denmark 1,574 - 47.4 2,550 - 68.6 - 976 Switzerland 1,309 + 9.3 7,360 - 0.7 - 6,051 Netherlands 1,177 - 6.0 5,393 + 61.1 - 4,216 Luxembourg 799 - 83.4 3,188 + 1,502.0 - 2,389 Poland 382 - 21.1 1,595 + 36.0 - 1,213 Sweden 362 + 558.2 567 - 80.2 - 205 (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Keiron Henderson)