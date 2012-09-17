* TenneT says EU Commission supports it for certification
* This should clear hurdles for its offshore cables in
Germany
FRANKFURT, Sept 17 German power grid operator
TenneT said it had won support from the European
Commission for its role in linking Germany's fast expanding
offshore wind parks to the mainland, after allegations it was
causing excessive delays.
Tennet said on Monday the Commission had stated that
certification for TenneT, required under new EU regulations,
should not be denied on the basis that the company cannot at
present show it has adequate financial means for the mammoth
task of linking up all new offshore wind plants.
The Commission's stance is likely to persuade Germany's
energy network regulator Bundesnetzagentur (BnetzA) to let
TenneT reorganise and seek partners with access to the necessary
funds, said TenneT board member Lex Hartmann, referring to a
documents from the European Union executive.
"We are confident that we will meet all the necessary
conditions for a certification," he said.
TenneT is keen to demonstrate its abilities after coming
under pressure over delays to wind park cables, which it is
legally obliged to provide in time, and a lack of investors to
provide the huge outlays needed for the
job.
TenneT, whose Dutch parent bought E.ON's German
high voltage grid in 2009, has always argued it needs time and a
secure legal framework to complete the unexpectedly huge task
arising from Germany's hurried shift to renewables.
Germany last year decided to ditch nuclear power fast and to
have more than 10,000 megawatts (MW) of offshore wind capacity
installed by 2020, compared with just 550 MW already installed.
This is part of an ambitious plan to derive 35 percent of
all power from green sources such as wind and sunshine by 2020.
TenneT has invested six billion euros ($7.89 billion) within
two years in offshore wind connections, ensuring that 5.5
gigawatts (GW) or half of the planned total offshore capacity
can be brought onshore, it has said.
It is in talks with financial investors to bring in more
money by buying stakes in cable projects, having secured two
deals earlier this year with Mitsubishi Corporation
.
BnetzA had called Tennet's certification into question
because of the technical and cost overruns that some of the
projects faced, and because of unresolved questions over
liability concerning the risks of building wind platforms at
sea.
Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet, which has steered the
transformation of the energy system and wants it to work, last
month approved a draft law to pass on certain liability costs to
consumers, removing one deterrent for potential investors.
This eased the burden on TenneT and its sector peer 50Hertz
of being solely responsible for failure to meet connection
deadlines.
($1 = 0.7606 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Anthony Barker)