(Corrects to 400-500 million euros from dollars)
* Committed to 4-5 bln euros spending over next decade
* Green law reform to help unleash huge projects
* Showpiece will be Sued-Ost-Link from Halle to Augsburg
* Plans 1st European offshore wind grid across borders
By Vera Eckert
FRANKFURT, July 8 German power grid operator
50Hertz plans to invest 400-500 million euros this year to erect
transmission lines that will carry wind power from Germany's
remote areas to its industrial centres to support its shift from
fossil fuels to renewable energy.
Chief Executive Boris Schucht said in an interview the
eastern German transmission system operator is among companies
holding the key to ensuring the transformation process known as
the 'Energiewende' gets the infrastructure support necessary to
succeed.
Germany needs to expand transmission capacity from the less
industrialised North, where most of its offshore wind capacity
is coming online, to the highly industrialised South, the
location of many of its nuclear stations that are set to close
by 2022.
50Hertz plans to build 1,000 km of long-distance power lines
through 2023 and also to branch out into the Baltic Sea to
create an interconnector system as a bridge to tap Nordic hydro
power in future decades, Schucht said.
"Our target is to build about 100 km a year of the grid
expansion that Germany needs to integrate renewable power," he
said.
"This year, we will invest between 400 and 500 million euros
with a high certainty, and probably even exceed that."
The figure is in line with 50Hertz's investment targets of
between 4 billion and 5 billion euros ($5.5-$6.80 billion) over
the next decade, which it published in March.
The company, whose name stands for a stable network
frequency, is owned by Belgian grid firm Elia and
currently operates a 9,800 km grid.
Schucht was interviewed shortly after the cabinet and lower
house of parliament approved Germany's energy reform plan, which
will cap spending on renewables but ultimately safeguard the
transition to renewables from fossil fuels and nuclear energy.
Although there are still wrangles with the EU Commission,
the law could be confirmed before Aug. 1.
"The government's energy policy has been made more precise,
and that gives us a reliable framework for the planned grid
expansion corridors," Schucht said.
BALTIC SEA POWER BRIDGE
50Hertz is planning a big North-South corridor for 2022, a 1
billion euro project with sector peer Amprion, which is named
Korridor D or Sued-Ost-Link and will run from near Halle in
eastern German to near Augsburg in Bavaria.
Schucht said the reform package included more possible
options to lay cable for the corridor underground, which would
help 50Hertz overcome local opposition to construction.
Under a regulated system, German grid operators ultimately
recover their spending on infrastructure by charging consumers
grid usage fees.
Half of 50Hertz's planned spending through 2023 is for
onshore grids and the other half for the construction of power
supply lines for offshore wind in the Baltic Sea, Schucht said.
50Hertz's most high-profile international project is its
deal to cooperate with Danish operator Energinet.dk to link two
offshore wind parks in the Baltic by 2018.
Europe's first international offshore grid will take shape
when the 600 megawatt Danish wind park Kriegers Flak and EnBW's
288 MW German Baltic 2 wind farm are connected.
The 300 million euro project will help allow power swaps
between Germany, Denmark and Sweden, which Schucht said would
enable more wholesale power trading and stabilise security of
supply.
"Scandinavia has vast hydropower storage and can export when
the wind here does not blow or the sun does not shine ... But
when the wind blows here, power can be exported (there)," he
said.
He also said Elia was in a good position to form
cross-shareholding alliances with other European grid operators
but that potential sellers, driven by national interests, could
have elevated ideas of potential prices.
"At the moment we don't see any big steps towards a market
consolidation (in northwest Europe)," he said.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
(editing by Jane Baird)