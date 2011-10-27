* To allow 9.05 pct return on investment in grids-regulator

* Regulator initially suggested 8.2 pct

FRANKFURT Oct 27 Power grids in Germany face more lenient regulation than investors feared.

The regulator will cut the allowed return on investments in long-distance transport grids to 9.05 percent, said a spokesman for the agency on Wednesday.

The regulator had initially proposed cutting returns to 8.2 percent, in line with falling returns on other safe-haven investments such as German government bonds.

The aim is to make investment in power grids more attractive as Europe's largest electricity market seeks billions of euros to make its energy supply greener.

The regulator's review comes as Germany seeks investments in new power lines to connect windfarms in the north with industrial consumers in the south.

The country is shutting down all its 17 nuclear power stations. Large consumers in the south that relied on those plants need access to new power stations.

In September, the Bonn-based regulator, Bundesnetzagentur, initially proposed to reduce returns on newly built power grids by 1.09 percentage points to 8.2 percent for the next regulatory period from 2014 to 2018 and had sought comments on the proposal. The returns refer to the grid operators' own invested capital in new grids as opposed to borrowed capital.

Due to constant demand for power, power grids are considered a safe investment, comparable to government bonds.

As yields on benchmark 10-year German bonds have fallen to 2 percent, the regulator also proposed to cut returns on energy grids.

But the four operators of long-distance grids in Europe argued that the finance crisis also makes it harder for them to get loans, said a person from within the agency. The person declined to be identified, as the consultations were confidential.

German newspaper Handelsblatt reported, citing the head of the regulator, that the determined return will also apply to middle- and low-voltage power grids and gas grids.

The four grid firms are 50Hertz, owned by Belgian Elia and Australian fund IFM, TenneT, Amprion, 75-percent owned by a group of financial industry investors led by Commerzbank and Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg's grid unit. (Reporting By Peter Dinkloh; editing by Jason Neely)