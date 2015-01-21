* Dutch firm bidding to build high-voltage north-south line

By Vera Eckert and Christoph Steitz

BERLIN, Jan 21 Political infighting risks delaying beyond a 2022 deadline the construction of high-voltage power lines that are a core element of Germany's transition away from nuclear power, grid firm TenneT TSO GmbH said.

The firm, part of the Dutch TenneT group, applied to regulators in December to build the SuedLink line.

It is one of three new links to supply the industrial south with wind power generated in the north by 2022, when its nuclear power plants shut down for good and as Germany also moves away from thermal energy.

But in the run-up to regional elections in March, politicians in Bavaria are bickering over whether the southeastern state even wants SuedLink, which the federal government in Berlin signed off for.

"We need decisions over the next two months," TenneT board member Lex Hartman told Reuters in an interview.

"We haven't got time to continue discussions for another six months, otherwise the grids won't be ready until 2022."

Some Bavarian politicians say they are concerned the new power lines might also transport coal-fired power into the traditionally conservative state, a where many citizens combine environmentalism with strong opposition to new infrastructure on their doorstep.

Hartman said inaction also risked the failure of other German programmes to modernise a grid that was ill-equipped to deal with the increasingly frequent power fluctuations that the new energy mix was causing.

"Germany has taken decisions, but they are not being turned into action. We might start missing the Energiewende (energy transition) goals much more frequently," he said.

"This stresses the equipment and costs a lot of money."

He said he expected TenneT's costs linked to managing volatile wind and solar power volumes in its grid zone, running from the North Sea to Bavaria, to rise to 250 million euros ($289 million) this year from 150 million in 2014.

Since 2011, TenneT's figures show the firm's engineers had to cope with 1,000 'special incidents' on more than 300 days per year to adjust load flows to stabilise the physicality of the line - costs borne by the consumer.

In 2003, there were just two such incidents.

Winter storms earlier this month led to wind power peaks of over 30 gigawatts (GW), equivalent to the output of 20 nuclear power stations, TenneT has said.

($1 = 0.8643 euros) (additional reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff, editing by John Stonestreet)