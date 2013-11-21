* Companies pass on rising green energy costs
* Increase in levy slows for 2014 but still overrides
savings elsewhere
* Consumers will pay more despite lower wholesale and
transport costs
FRANKFURT, Nov 21 Some 282 German companies are
set to raise retail electricity prices from January 2013 by an
average 3.3 percent, data from the internet portal Toptarif
showed on Thursday, as the government hikes a levy to support
renewable energy.
"Some 8 million households will be affected by these
increases across the country," said Toptarif energy expert
Daniel Dodt.
"There is no let-up in the pressure on politicians to try to
rein in the price effects of support for green energy."
The price hikes will cost a household with 4,000 kilowatt
hours of usage a year an additional 38 euros ($51) a year.
The average annual bill of around 1,200 euros for 2014 will
keep German retail power prices at number two in Europe after
Denmark, Dodt said.
The price of retail power is controversial because of the
steep rise in subsidies to producers of renewable power, paid
for by consumers.
Taxes and fees levied by the state account for half the
power bill and have nearly trebled over the past 10 years.
The renewable energy surcharge, the main element, will rise
by 18 percent next year to 6.24 euro cents per kilowatt hour,
network operators said last month.
Although the increase is below last year's 47 percent rise,
Toptarif said it would still largely outweigh potential savings
from reductions in local network usage charges and the cost of
wholesale electricity - although a few firms did announce price
cuts for next year.
One third of network transport fees have been cut for next
year. The wholesale price for power supply next year has fallen
17 percent so far this year, to 37.55 euros per megawatt-hour
.
Suppliers including the city utilities of Frankfurt, Dresden
and Hanover and regional firms such as Enso of Saxony are among
those in the latest price-raising round.
Toptarif criticised leading utilities such as E.ON
, Vattenfall and EnBW for
promising not to raise prices on Jan.1 while refusing to spell
out what will happen to prices later in the year. One big
supplier, RWE, has said some tariffs will rise next
year.
($1 = 0.7428 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Kevin Liffey)