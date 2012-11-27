FRANKFURT Nov 27 German DIY retailer Praktiker will kick off a 60 million euro ($78 million) capital increase this week after finally receiving court approval for the move on Monday.

Praktiker needs the money in order to implement a restructuring plan that involves refitting and shifting more than 100 of its 220 Praktiker stores in Germany to the profitable Max Bahr brand.

Twenty-one investors, however, had complained to the court that they had not been provided with enough information on the company's situation and had been put under pressure at a shareholder meeting in July to agree to the capital increase. ID:nL6E8I45V3]

Praktiker said on Tuesday that management would soon decide on the subscription price, with the subscription period set to run from Nov. 30 to Dec. 11.

Austrian investor Donau Invest has agreed to a back-stop arrangement, under which it will pick up a maximum of 35 million euros' worth of unsubscribed shares under certain conditions. Should any others be left over, they will be placed with private investors, Praktiker said.

Berenberg Bank, which is organising the capital increase, is also guaranteeing 25 million euros. ($1 = 0.7713 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Louise Heavens)